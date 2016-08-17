NBC Adds 'The Good Place' and 'Superstore' to Its Promo Barrage

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Aug. 14).

In our last chart, three of the top 5 promos were from NBC. Now, NBC owns the entire chart (NBC has not been the least bit shy about leveraging the Olympics to drive viewership to its fall schedule). The Good Place, a new Thursday-night comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, joins the ranking at No. 3 with 141.6 million impressions, while returning sitcom Superstore, starring America Ferrera, enters at No. 5 with 105.8 million. Meanwhile, sci-fi time travel drama Timeless, starring Goran Višnjić, vaults to No. 1 with 230.3 million impressions (up from 176 million the previous week).

1) Timeless, NBC

Impressions: 230,298,218

Imp. Types: National 70%, Local 24%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 91.55%

In-network Value: $7,335,453

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

2) This Is Us, NBC

Impressions: 164,852,307

Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 85.00%

In-network Value: $5,915,219

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

3) The Good Place, NBC

Impressions: 141,603,013

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 87.92%

In-network Value: $3,920,300

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

4) 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 117,474,761

Imp. Types: National 78%, Local 17%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 91.50%

In-network Value: $7,845,041

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $139,627

5) Superstore, NBC

Impressions: 105,805,414

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 92.79%

In-network Value: $4,614,514

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).