NBC Gives Big Promo Push to ‘Timeless’ and ‘This Is Us’

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Aug. 7).

No surprise that an NBC promo for the Summer Olympics continues to hold the No. 1 spot in our ranking, but NBC also takes over second and third place with two new entrants: Timeless, a sci-fi time travel drama starring Goran Višnjić set to debut on Oct. 3, gets a tense minute-long promo centered around the Hindenburg disaster. It’s already racked up just over 176 million impressions. And This Is Us, a new drama from Crazy, Stupid, Love screenwriter Dan Fogelman (Sept. 20), pulls heartstrings with scenes of childbirth, new love and an adult child reconnecting with the father who abandoned him. The promo's rung up 133.6 million impressions.

Meanwhile, Food Network's Cooks vs. Cons slips from No. 2 last time to No. 4 this time, and Travel Channel's Bizarre Foods shifts from No. 3 to No. 5.

1) Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 233,813,905

Imp. Types: National 53%, Local 38%, VOD/OTT 9%

Avg. View Rate: 84.46%

In-network Value: $9,580,088

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $552,486

2) Timeless, NBC

Impressions: 176,127,154

Imp. Types: National 76%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 94.29%

In-network Value: $5,473,836

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

3) This Is Us, NBC

Impressions: 133,607,302

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 85.48%

In-network Value: $3,743,990

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

4) Cooks vs. Cons, Food Network

Impressions: 110,245,576

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 86.12%

In-network Value: $999,817

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $194,062

5) Bizarre Foods, Travel Channel

Impressions: 109,490,254

Imp. Types: National 67%, Local 23%, VOD/OTT 10%

Avg. View Rate: 95.14%

In-network Value: $831,027

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $245,631

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).