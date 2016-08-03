History Gives Big Promo Push to ‘Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour’
By Jason Damata
B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through July 31).
A high-spirited promo for the Summer Olympics jumps from No. 3 to No. 1 in our ranking, with nearly 191.8 million impressions (up from 125 million impressions in the prior week), plus the highest estimated out-of-network spend ($296,987). Cooks vs. Cons (Food Network), Bizarre Foods (Travel Channel) and Flip or Flop (HGTV) continue to get heavy support from their respective networks, while History’s Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, Ozzy and Jack Osbourne’s road trip to visit historically significant spots, debuts in our chart at No. 5 with 113.8 million impressions.
1) Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, NBC
Impressions: 191,754,310
Imp. Types: National 63%, Local 29%, VOD/OTT 8%
Avg. View Rate: 84.98%
In-network Value: $3,465,938
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $296,987
2) Cooks vs. Cons, Food Network
Impressions: 147,187,002
Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 3%
Avg. View Rate: 85.21%
In-network Value: $1,051,440
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $253,572
3) Bizarre Foods, Travel Channel
Impressions: 141,539,865
Imp. Types: National 70%, Local 23%, VOD/OTT 7%
Avg. View Rate: 94.49%
In-network Value: $710,531
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $188,453
4) Flip or Flop, HGTV
Impressions: 131,551,560
Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 3%
Avg. View Rate: 92.06%
In-network Value: $1,087,994
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0
5) Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, History Channel
Impressions: 113,825,956
Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 8%
Avg. View Rate: 93.99%
In-network Value: $608,563
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics
Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.
In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.
National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.
National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
