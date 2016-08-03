History Gives Big Promo Push to ‘Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour’

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through July 31).

A high-spirited promo for the Summer Olympics jumps from No. 3 to No. 1 in our ranking, with nearly 191.8 million impressions (up from 125 million impressions in the prior week), plus the highest estimated out-of-network spend ($296,987). Cooks vs. Cons (Food Network), Bizarre Foods (Travel Channel) and Flip or Flop (HGTV) continue to get heavy support from their respective networks, while History’s Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, Ozzy and Jack Osbourne’s road trip to visit historically significant spots, debuts in our chart at No. 5 with 113.8 million impressions.

Related: NBC Cranks Up Summer Olympics Promos, Food Network Pushes ‘Cooks vs. Cons’

1) Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 191,754,310

Imp. Types: National 63%, Local 29%, VOD/OTT 8%

Avg. View Rate: 84.98%

In-network Value: $3,465,938

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $296,987

2) Cooks vs. Cons, Food Network

Impressions: 147,187,002

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 85.21%

In-network Value: $1,051,440

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $253,572

3) Bizarre Foods, Travel Channel

Impressions: 141,539,865

Imp. Types: National 70%, Local 23%, VOD/OTT 7%

Avg. View Rate: 94.49%

In-network Value: $710,531

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $188,453

4) Flip or Flop, HGTV

Impressions: 131,551,560

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 92.06%

In-network Value: $1,087,994

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

5) Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, History Channel

Impressions: 113,825,956

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 8%

Avg. View Rate: 93.99%

In-network Value: $608,563

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).