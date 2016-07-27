NBC Cranks Up Summer Olympics Promos, Food Network Pushes ‘Cooks vs. Cons’

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV show promos ranked by impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through July 24).

NBC has a major presence at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this week, but the network is already looking ahead to its next tentpole: next month’s Summer Olympics in Rio. Though promos from Food Network for Cooks vs. Cons and USA Network for its Emmy-nominatedMr. Robot take the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in our ranking based on their ad impressions (146.0 and 142.9 million, respectively), a high-spirited Summer Olympics promo from NBC, in third place with just under 125 million impressions, is tops in terms of estimated in-network value, thanks to high-profile placements in pricier time slots.

1) Cooks vs. Cons, Food Network

Impressions: 146,021,707

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 86.07%

In-network Value: $1,146,962

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $270,399

2) Mr. Robot, USA Network

Impressions: 142,925,272

Imp. Types: National 74%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 16%

Avg. View Rate: 89.07%

In-network Value: $1,378,871

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $228,482

3) Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 124,962,874

Imp. Types: National 57%, Local 37%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 88.88%

In-network Value: $2,389,445

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

4) Bizarre Foods, Travel Channel

Impressions: 120,571,342

Imp. Types: National 71%, Local 22%, VOD/OTT 7%

Avg. View Rate: 94.79%

In-network Value: $795,151

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $109,387

5) SportsCenter, ESPN

Impressions: 110,621,504

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 97.69%

In-network Value: $1,322,250

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).