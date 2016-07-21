TLC Scripted Series ‘Too Close to Home’ Gets Aug. 22 Debut

TLC debuts its first-ever scripted series when Tyler Perry drama Too Close to Home debuts Aug. 22 with a two-hour premiere. An eight-part series, Too Close to Home is about a young woman who departs her Alabama trailer park for Washington, causes a major political scandal in the capital after an affair with a public figure, and is forced to return to the trailer park and all the troubles therein.

“We are thrilled that TLC’s first-ever scripted project is a collaboration with Tyler Perry, who is a powerhouse in the media landscape” said Nancy Daniels, president and general manager, TLC. “Tyler Perry has built a brand that is known for impactful, dramatic storytelling for a diverse audience. His latest creation is sure to draw in and captivate our TLC viewers from the first episode to the last.”

The cast includes Danielle Savre and Trisha Rae Stahl, while Heather Locklear is a guest star.

Tyler Perry Studios produces the series.

TLC is part of Discovery Communications.