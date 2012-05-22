CBS Inks Italian Deal for SVOD Channel

CBS Studios International and Telecom Italia have concluded a non-exclusive licensing agreement that will allow subscribers of the telco's Cubovision broadband subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform to instantly stream CBS content in Italy. The new channel, which is called CBS, is CBS Studio's first branded subscription channel in the Italian market.

The service, which launched May 22, will allow subscribers to stream early seasons of such shows as NCIS, Dexter, Nurse Jackie and 90210 as well as full seasons of classics such as Star Trek: Enterprise and Twin Peaks.

"Best-in-class programming from divisions across the CBS Corporation make this branded, on-demand service possible," noted Armando Nuñez, president, CBS Studios International in a statement. "We're excited join forces with Telecom Italia to provide Italian audiences with premium U.S. content whenever and wherever they want to watch it."