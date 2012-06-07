CBS,Fox Stations and CW Plus Pick Up More 'Made in Hollywood'
Connection III Entertainment Corp. has
sold an eighth season of its behind-the-scenes entertainment newsmagazine Made
in Hollywood and a seventh season of its spinoff Made in Hollywood: Teen
Edition to CBS and Fox stations, as well as CW Plus.
That brings the
household clearance to over 90% for both series.
The CBS O&O's
renewed both series in Los Angeles (KCBS/KCAL), Philadelphia (KYW/WPSG), Dallas (KTVT/KTXA), San Francisco (KPIX/KBCW), Sacramento (KOVR/KMAX) and Pittsburgh (KDKA/WPCW). CBS
also renewed Made in Hollywood: Teen Edition in Boston (WSBK), Atlanta (WUPA),
Detroit (WKBD), Tampa (WTOG), Seattle (KSTW) and Miami (WBFS), while WCBS in
New York renewed Made in Hollywood
Fox's WFLD/WPWR (Fox/MNT) in Chicago renewed both series while New York WNYW/WWOR (Fox/MNT), Washington DC
WTTG/WDCA (Fox/MNT), Houston KRIV/KTXH (Fox/MNT), Phoenix KSAZ/KUTP (Fox/MNT), Minneapolis
KMSP/WFTC (Fox/MNT), and Austin KTBC (Fox) renewed Made
in Hollywood: Teen Edition.
Connection III also sold the franchise
to other U.S. broadcast station groups
including Sinclair, Newport, LIN, Hearst and Gannett.
