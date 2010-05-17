CBS Films Sells Three To USA

CBS Films has sold a three-film slate to USA Network, according to sources with knowledge of the deal. The sale, handled by CBS's Television Distribution division, is the first for the upstart film division.

The deal includes two previously released titles in Extraordinary Measures and The Backup Plan. The third film is Faster, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, which hits theaters this Thanksgiving.

Sources put the deal at roughly 20 percent of box office, considered something of a coup for CBS in this marketplace that often sees sales in the 12 percent vicinity.

It also marks a successful return to the film distribution world for CBS's distribution division, which previously sold Paramount films.