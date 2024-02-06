'CBS Evening News' Expanding ‘Eye on America’

CBS Evening News is expanding its “Eye on America” franchise. The series is moving to a separate unit and Jim Axelrod is the executive editor.

The goal is for “Eye on America” stories to air four nights a week, said Adam Verdugo, CBS Evening News executive producer, with Steve Hartman’s “On the Road” on Fridays.

“Eye on America” typically runs once a week.

The new “Eye on America” segments will premiere in the spring. They will run first on CBS Evening News and then be featured across all CBS News and Stations programs and platforms.

“The creation of this unit and investment in this mission is a strong signal that we are doubling down on our promise to viewers: to provide context and showcase the humanity behind the headlines,” said Verdugo in a memo to staff.

The new “Eye on America” unit will add personnel at the senior producer and producer level, added Verdugo.

“Eye on America” launched in 1991 and focused on looking at the people and issues beyond New York and Washington. Recent segments looked at a once-hot furniture company in North Carolina that folded, and California toy makers focused on producing more inclusive dolls.

“No topic will be off limits,” said Verdugo. “It will be a center for journalistic excellence in a crowded media landscape. We will set our apertures wide. The guiding principle will be to follow our curiosity wherever it leads. We will strive to find original stories that differentiate the CBS Evening News. We will seek out characters who demonstrate resilience, grit and determination to tackle challenges – and even if those challenges seem bleak or insurmountable, our viewers will find something to admire about the pursuit to make our communities better. We want viewers to walk away feeling hopeful by letting the indomitable human spirit shine through.”

Norah O’Donnell anchors CBS Evening News.