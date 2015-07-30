'CBS Dream Team, It's Epic' Adds Two Series

CBS’ weekend kids’ block, “The CBS Dream Team, It’s Epic!” has added two new series to its Saturday morning lineup starting with the block’s third-season premiere on Oct. 3.

Programmed by Litton Entertainment, the two new shows are original scripted drama The Inspectors and hidden-camera series Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Hidden Heroes, hosted by Brooke Burke-Charvet.

The Inspectors is inspired by real cases handled by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Teenager Preston Wainwright (Bret Green), who’s been paralyzed in a car accident, works with his mother (Jessica Lundy) as an intern at the service, helping her to solve crimes such as Internet scams, identity and mail theft and consumer fraud.

Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Hidden Heroes is a hidden-camera show that instead of catching people in the middle of embarrassing or illegal acts, captures them in the middle of good deeds.

These two series join the overall line-up, which include Lucky Dog, hosted by Brandon McMillan; Dr. Chris Pet Vet, featuring veterinarian Dr. Chis Brown; Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, hosted by CBS Sunday Morning’s Mo Rocca; and Game Changers with Kevin Frazier, who also anchors CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight.