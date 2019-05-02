CBS Q1 Earnings Get Super Bowl Boost

CBS’s first quarter earnings got a boost from the Super Bowl and a big tax benefit in the first quarter.

Net earnings were $1.58 billion, or $4.21 a share, up from $511 million, or $1.32 a share. CBS had a $768 million tax benefit from reorganizing its international operations. Without the benefit, adjusted net earnings were down 1%. Adjusted earnings per share rose 2% to $1.37 from $1.34.

Revenue rose 11% to $4.17 billion.

Advertising revenue grew 18%, thanks largely to the broadcast of the Super Bowl on CBS in February.

Affiliate and subscription fee revenue rose 13%, led by more subscribers paying for CBS All Access and Showtime’s over-the-top service.

“CBS has once again grown across all of our key financial metrics, while continuing to invest in our future as a global multi-platform premium content company,” said acting CEO Joe Ianniello. “We delivered higher profits and achieved double-digit revenue growth, helped in part by Super Bowl LIII and strong increases in affiliate and subscription fee revenues. At a time when others are losing subscribers, our total number of subs across traditional MVPDs, virtual MVPDs and our direct-to-consumer services once again grew strongly during the quarter.”

Ianniello said direct-to-consumer subscribers grew by 71% from last year, that growth comes in part from original series including The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access and Billions on Showtime.

“At the same time, we also continue to produce more and more content for a variety of buyers, including Amazon, Apple and Netflix,” Ianniello said. “We feel very confident about CBS’ leadership position in a media landscape that values must have content above all else.”

Operating income for CBS’ Entertainment division rose 9% to $530 million from $486 million as revenue jumped 15% to $3.176 billion from $2.753 billion thanks to the Super Bowl broadcast.

Cable network operating income fell to $175 million from $236 million as revenue declined to $552 million from $571 million. A year ago, the cable network business benefited from a big licensing deal for the series Dexter.

Local media operating income rose to $138 million from $118 million. Revenue was up to $457 million from $415 million, getting a boost from the Super Bowl.