CBS All Access Renews ‘The Twilight Zone’

CBS All Access has ordered a second season of The Twilight Zone. Jordan Peele is host and executive producer. The show, a reboot of The Twilight Zone that ran on CBS 1959-1964, debuted April 1.

“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said Julie McNamara, executive VP, original content, CBS All Access. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

The cast includes Ike Barinholtz, Zazie Beetz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, James Frain, Betty Gabriel, Ginnifer Goodwin, Zabryna Guevara, Percy Hynes-White, Greg Kinnear, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott and Rhea Seehorn.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Peele and Kinberg are executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg.

Rod Serling hosted the original, which CBS calls "the godfather of sci-fi series."