CBS All Access Orders Season Four of ‘The Good Fight’

CBS All Access has ordered a fourth season of The Good Fight. The show is a spinoff of The Good Wife, which aired on CBS. Robert and Michelle King are showrunners and executive producers. They created the show with Phil Alden Robinson.

The series debuted early in 2017. The season three finale will stream May 16. In the season, Diane Lockhart tries to figure out whether you can resist a crazy administration without going crazy yourself, while Adrian Boseman and Liz Reddick-Lawrence struggle with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts. Meanwhile, Lucca Quinn balances a new baby with a new love, and Maia Rindell finds a new Mephistopheles in Roland Blum, a lawyer who is corruption incarnate, according to CBS All Access.

Related: CBS All Access Renews Comedy ‘No Activity’

The cast includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Sheen and Delroy Lindo.

Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and William Finkelstein are also executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

The Good Wife was on CBS 2009 to 2016.