‘Caught In The Act’ Debut Gives VH1 A Monday-Night Boost
By Jon Lafayette published
New series improves time slot by 33%
The debut of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful gave VH1’s “Level Up Mondays” lineup a boost.
At a time when cable viewing is shrinking, Caught in the Act delivered VH1’s best series performance with women 18-49 in three years, improving the time slot by 33%. The show's audience was 17% bigger than its Basketball Wives lead-in.
VH1 has already renewed the series, which is hosted by former Basketball Wives and The Real World star Tami Roman.
Basketball Wives had its second-highest rated episode of the season, out performing its season-to-date average by 20%
On the night, VH1’s rating was up 37/% from the prior four-week average and the highest in nearly a year.
The gains follow up on VH1 having its best second quarter in three years. ■
