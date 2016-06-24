‘Basketball Wives LA’ Back on VH1 July 17

Basketball Wives LA returns for its fifth season on VH1 Sunday, July 17. Returning cast members include Shaunie O’Neal, Tami Roman and Jackie Christie, with the usual cadre of feisty newcomers livening up season five.

A spinoff of Basketball Wives that’s produced by Shed Media, LA features a collection of women with romantic ties to hoops luminaries. O'Neal, former wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, is also an executive producer on the show.

Executive producers for Shed Media are Pam Healey, Lisa Shannon, Sean Rankine, Mark Seliga and Amanda Scott. Executive producers for VH1 are Jill Holmes, Fernando Mills and Paula Aranda.

VH1 is part of Viacom. Chris McCarthy was elevated to president of VH1 and Logo earlier this month.