Cate Blanchett Narrates Nature Series on Netflix

Cate Blanchett narrates the Netflix series Our Living World, which premieres April 17. The four-part series looks at the extraordinary creatures around the globe.

Netflix calls it “a revealing look at the secret network of connections that unites us all and sustains our planet’s most magical phenomenon: life itself.”

Wild Space and Freeborne Media produce the series.

James Honeyborne is the executive producer. Ben Roy is a producer, Mark Robertson and Steve Barnes are editors and Katie Hall is head of production.

Honeyborne explained why Blanchett is right to narrate on Netflix’s Tudum site. “We found it very natural for her to speak with authority on the subject,” he said. “She is a beekeeper, so she has such a natural affinity for the subject and knows a lot about ecology.”

The production team previously produced Our Great National Parks. Debuting on Netflix in 2022, that docuseries has five episodes. Former president Barack Obama narrated and executive produced.

Our Living World episodes run around 50 minutes.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Netflix teases reindeer in the Arctic, rhinos in Nepal, hippos in Botswana, agoutis in the Amazon, and other wildlife “from Angola to New Zealand” in the new docuseries.

From Australia, Blanchett’s credits include films The Lord of the Rings, Thor: Ragnarok, Blue Jasmine and Tár, and TV series Mrs. America and Disclaimer.