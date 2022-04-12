President Obama’s ‘Our Great National Parks’ on Netflix
Five-episode docuseries looks at stunning parks around the world
Our Great National Parks, a docuseries narrated by President Barack Obama, premieres on Netflix April 13. There are five episodes. Obama executive produces as well.
The limited series touches upon nature conservation. Spanning five continents, each episode tells the story of a national park through the lives of the animals that reside there. Obama ventures to “the waters of Monterey Bay, California, to the bright red soil of Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, the lush rainforests of Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park, the majestic terrain of Chilean Patagonia, and more,” according to Netflix.
“Join me as we explore the wonders and secrets of some of the most extraordinary national parks on the planet,” Obama says in the series.
This series is a Wild Space production in association with Higher Ground Productions and Freeborne Media. Barack and Michelle Obama launched Higher Ground. Its productions include American Factory, Crip Camp and Becoming. Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis are among the Higher Ground programming executives.
Last year, Obama said Higher Ground was set up “to tell great stories.”
“From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters, and a healthy dose of inspiration,” he added. “We couldn’t be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories. Each of them has something important to say.” ■
