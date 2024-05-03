Catchy Comedy Marathons ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ May 4-5

Catchy Comedy’s weekend marathon sees The Beverly Hillbillies on the weekend of May 4-5. The event kicks off Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. ET, and runs through the morning of Monday, May 6. The weekend binge features 76 episodes, along with three specials related to the series.

The specials kick off the event. They are the 2005 documentary Paul Henning and the Hillbillies, about the creator; 1981 reunion special The Return of the Beverly Hillbillies and the original unaired pilot entitled The Clampetts Strike Oil. The latter features a special introduction from cast member Linda Kaye Henning.

The Beverly Hillbillies was on CBS from 1962 to 1971. The series followed the Clampetts, a backwoods family from Silver Dollar City in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri, who move to Beverly Hills after striking oil.

Besides Kaye Henning, the cast included Buddy Ebsen, Irene Ryan, Donna Douglas and Max Baer Jr.

Weigel’s Decades network rebranded to Catchy Comedy last year. Every weekend features “The Catchy Binge,” where one vintage series gets the marathon treatment. Recent marathons on Catchy include The Best of Looney Tunes and Gomer Pyle, USMC.