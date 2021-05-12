CatapultX Launches On-Screen AI Ad Message Platform

Ad tech company CatapultX launched its On-Stream platform, which uses artificial intelligence to place non-interruptive messages on screen within relevant video content.

The technology allows publishers and advertisers to, when a player scores a goal in a soccer game, show an ad for the player’s jersey in the corner of the screen without interrupting the on-field celebration.

CatapultX said its platform maximizes the monetization potential for videos across channels and gives advertisers an unskippable format that delivers brand messages at the moment of highest impact and relevance.

The company was founded by CEO Zack Rosenberg and COO James Altschuler.

“CatapultX’s mission is to ensure ad-supported video experiences are as great as they can be. The results our advertising and publishing partners are sharing is a testament to how gigantic the gap between what those experiences have been in the past and should be now and in the future. We intend to close that gap for good,” said Rosenberg.

Digital media company WatchMojo has been using CatapultX to increase monetization across its owned-and- operated properties. Since 2020, WatchMojo has seen a 25% increase in the ROI its website’s video revenue is generating.

According to Ashkan Karbasfrooshan, founder and CEO of WatchMojo, “The viewer experience focus and privacy-by-design provided by the CatapultX platform and performance during our first few trials was genuinely outstanding,” said WatchMojo founder and CEO Ashkan Karbasfrooshan. “The results truly demonstrated how fantastic video experiences can be when programming and advertising are in true harmony."

Brands can insert their ads when they're relevant to viewers (Image credit: CatapultX)

CatapultX participated in two accelerator programs Plug and Play Media & Ad Startups and HYPE Sports Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0. It is also backed by Quake Capital.

Many of CataplutX’s new users found it through the accelerators. They include some Fortune 500 brands and sports outfits including DAZN, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Vikings and ESL Gaming, according to the company.

“CatapultX caught our attention from initial application," said Ryan McCumber, founder of SportsTech.ai and program director for the HYPE Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0.

“The pandemic dramatically affected live sports and e-sports, it changed the industry forever and highlighted how key digital video experiences will be in the future. Throughout the process and as evidenced by the DRAFT, CatapultX is a clear winner and driving a revolutionary change in digital sponsorship."