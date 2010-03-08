Casey To Oversee Metrics For Tribune Group

Ann Casey has been promoted to director of broadcast metrics at Tribune Broadcasting, the company said today (March 8). Casey had been research director at WGN since 2000.

In her new role, Casey will be responsible for "developing efficient, effective and consistent reporting throughout the broadcast division and overseeing the flow of shared research among Tribune's 23 television stations," according to the company.

Casey's promotion is part of an effort at Tribune to more closely integrate ratings and research efforts. "By sharing more information across the group, we can learn from each other and improve our sales and programming efforts," said Casey in a statement.

"Ann probably knows more about Nielsen and the ratings than almost anyone," said Carolyn Gilbert, EVP of research and metrics. "She is a consummate professional who responds calmly, quickly and meticulously to every request made of her. I am excited to have her integrate new processes across our broadcast platform so that we can provide better and more consistent metrics."