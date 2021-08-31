Carson Wentz To Analyze Colts Games for WISH-TV

Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback who has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list after coming into contact with an infected person, has signed to comment on the team for WISH-TV Indianapolis.



Starting Sept. 8, Wentz will provide analysis exclusively for the station, and throughout the 2021-22 season, it said.

No other station in Indiana provides more Colts coverage than WISH-TV and with Carson Wentz on our team, Colts fans will get even more insight every week,” said station owner DuJuan McCoy.



While WISH-TV does not have rights to the Colts games, it does an hour pre-game show and a post-game show and has the Monday Night Football national game Oct. 11 between rivals Colts and the Baltimore Ravens--the Colts were formerly in Baltimore.

The fact that Wentz was put on reserve signals he was not vaccinated, which earned him some boos from some in the local media.



The NFL has said that games that have to be cancelled because of COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players, and the NFL can't find a place in the schedule for a makeup game, the team with the outbreak will have to forfeit.