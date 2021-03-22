WISH-TV Betting on Sports Eyeballs

With ads for national sports betting operations blanketing the airwaves of late, particularly around March Madness, Circle City Broadcasting wants to get in on the local action.

According to Circle City owner DuJuan McCoy, All Indiana Bets will launch on his WISH-TV Indianapolis starting in August 2021.

Also Read: Multicultural News Network Sets 2021 Launch Date

The weekly show will feature a college sports edition on Saturdays, a pro sports edition on Sundays and a special college basketball tournament for March Madness (the NCAA basketball tournament) starting in 2022.

The show will be hosted by radio personality Jason Hammer and comedian Scott Long and preview the biggest games of each week.

“WISH-TV is committed to creating more unique programming and because of the growing popularity in sports betting, this new show is designed with Hoosiers in mind,” said McCoy in announcing the show.

McCoy is looking to spread his bets over multiple platforms, so in addition to being carried on WISH-TV, it will be streamed at WISHTV.com, as well as on WISH-TV's statewide news network and via podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.