Carsey-Werner to Remaster Six Veteran Sitcoms in HD

Carsey-Werner Television Distribution is converting six of its syndicated sitcoms to high definition, the company said Monday.

The six shows that will be converted include That ‘70s Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Roseanne, Grounded for Life, A Different World, and The Cosby Show. The conversion will result in more than 1,000 episodes of high-definition content that will be available domestically and internationally as early as fall 2013.

Remastering the shows in HD requires going back to the original episodes and re-scanning all 1,000-plus episodes of the six sitcoms. All of the shows will be delivered in full-screen 16:9 format, and the color will be rebalanced and sharpened for each series.

"Our commitment to this initiative is really a testament to the continued relevance and powerful performance these shows deliver for our broadcast and cable partners, both domestically and internationally. Very few shows in the history of television have delivered such timeless appeal across all demographic lines so consistently for so many years," said Jim Kraus, president of Carsey-Werner Domestic Television, in a statement. "Once completed, we will be able to provide our current and future broadcast, cable and VOD partners the ability to have their viewers watch one of the most coveted television libraries of all-time in brilliant high-definition. That's very exciting and will certainly contribute to the longevity of the shows for years to come."

"With the proliferation of HD around the world, this exciting venture increases our ability to market Carsey-Werner programming globally," said Herb Lazarus, president of Carsey-Werner International Television Distribution, also in a statement. "As technologies keep evolving, so does our commitment to delivering the highest quality product possible."