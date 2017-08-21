Cardenas Named Head of Viewer Experience at Hulu

Hulu said that following the launch of its live TV service it named Linda Cardenas as head of viewer experience operations.



Cardenas, previously senior VP of customer service and voice of the customer at SWBC, will report to Hulu’s VP of viewer experience, Karen Van Kirk, and be based at Hulu’s contact center in San Antonio.



As head of Viewer Experience Operations, Cardenas will serve as site leader for more than 500 employees and aim to improve service for customers and the work environment for staff, the company said.