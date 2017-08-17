Hulu Tacks On Three Fox Affiliates

Hulu said its OTT TV service, launched in beta form in May, has added three Fox affiliates, extending its total of live channels to 201.

The latest set of Fox affiliates to join the local mix at Hulu includes WVUE/New Orleans (Raycom Media), WTIC/Hartford and New Haven (Tribune), and WJW/Cleveland-Akron (Tribune).



