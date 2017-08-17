Hulu Tacks On Three Fox Affiliates
Hulu said its OTT TV service, launched in beta form in May, has added three Fox affiliates, extending its total of live channels to 201.
Related: Hulu Launches Live TV Beta
The latest set of Fox affiliates to join the local mix at Hulu includes WVUE/New Orleans (Raycom Media), WTIC/Hartford and New Haven (Tribune), and WJW/Cleveland-Akron (Tribune).
Go to multichannel.com for more.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.