Capitol Broadcasting Reups With Nielsen for Local TV Rating Services

Capitol Broadcasting Company has renewed its deal for Nielsen’s local television ratings services and licenses to Nielsen Scarborough and Nielsen Local TV View.

Scarborough offers stations local market qualitative analysis into consumer behavior, while NLTV allow them to examine viewing throughout their coverage area.

CBC, based in Raleigh, N.C., owns three television stations among other assets, including flagship TV station WRAL, the market leader in Raleigh.

“Our local measurement solution and qualitative services offer media companies, like Capitol Broadcasting, the tools needed to have a complete view of their audience and own market performance,” said Jeff Wender, senior VP and managing director, local media, Nielsen. “We are pleased to renew our long-term relationship with Capitol Broadcasting and we look forward to helping them meet and exceed their business goals and objectives.”

