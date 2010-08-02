Canadian 'Heartland' Sells Across the Heartland

Television

distributor Genesis International Television & Film has sold Fireworks

International's Heartland, a one-hour

drama produced and originally broadcast in Canada, to TV stations covering

almost 95% of the U.S.

Heartland,

starring Amber Marshall, will premiere this fall primarily on weekends on TV

stations owned by CBS, Tribune, Sinclair, Hearst, Lin, Meredith, Nexstar and

Belo. The family drama also stars Shaun Johnston, Michelle Morgan and Graham

Wardle. NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution will sell the national

advertising in the show, which stations acquired on an all-barter basis.

Stations will keep seven minutes in each show to sell to advertisers, while

seven minutes will be sold to national advertisers.

The show is in its

fourth season in primetime on Canadian network CBC, airing Sundays at 7 p.m.

Stations will have 22 episodes available to them in the show's first year in

syndication.

"[Heartland] fills a

tremendous void in the marketplace," said Genesis International President Wayne

Lepoff in a statement.

"Stations are in need of quality scripted weekly

first-run hours like this one, which is a proven performer that appeals equally

to younger viewers and across all key demos."