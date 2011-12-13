Canada's Bell Media Acquires 'Anger Management'

Bell Media has announced that it acquired exclusive Canadian multiplatform TV and digital rights to Anger Management from Lionsgate-owned distributor Debmar-Mercury.

The Canadian deal is one of the first announced international sales for the show, which will air in FX in the U.S. and go into production in early 2012.

In announcing the deal, Bell Media, which owns the Canadian broadcaster CTV, noted that it would lay out its plans for the multi-platform roll-out and scheduling of the series on CTV at a later date.

Besides the CTV network and a major group of broadcast stations, Bell Media owns 29 specialty channels and is a division of the Canada's largest communication's company, BCE, which is a major provider of phone, high speed data, satellite TV and other services.

The licensing agreement was orchestrated by Lionsgate international television executives Peter Iacono and Lawrence Szabo with Bell Media's Mike Cosentino, senior VP of programming at CTV Networks.

"Charlie Sheen is a global brand name, and Bell Media is one of the first of many blue chip media companies with whom we will be partnering as we launch this show worldwide," said Jim Packer, Lionsgate president of worldwide television and digital distribution, in a statement. "Bell Media immediately recognized the show's long-term potential, and we're delighted that Charlie will be entertaining audiences for years to come on CTV, Canada's number one network."