Can ‘Psychic Court' Foresee a Sale?
Mark O'Brien's Mighty Oak Entertainment will take a shot at
a new type of court show, with Psychic Court, starring Florida Circuit
Court Judge Larry Seidlin, entering the fray for fall 2011.
Seidlin came to fame after presiding over model and reality
star Anna Nicole Smith's posthumous trial. He retired from the bench in 2007
and wrote a book, The Killing of Anna Nicole Smith, for which he is on
the promotional circuit now.
Psychic Court will operate like a regular TV court
room, but it will also call on people who claim they have telepathic and other
paranormal abilities to help solve cases.
"I'm opening my courtroom to those who deal in paranormal
activities as a way to help uncover evidence and assist me in determining who's
telling the truth," said Seidlin in a statement. "Psychics, clairvoyants,
and the telepathic are much like judges in that they possess tremendous
intuition. I often rely on my intuition to determine who's being truthful
and who's lying, and in Psychic Court I'll benefit from the assistance
of those who are experienced in the paranormal. It's going to be
amazing."
"Law enforcement agencies and attorneys have been using
paranormal practitioners for years," said Mighty Oak's O'Brien. "And with the
growing popularity of shows like Ghost Whisperer, Medium, Ghost
Hunters, Psychic Kids and Paranormal State, we believe it was
time to open up America's television courtrooms to the non-traditional truth
seekers. We are pleased to be working with Judge Larry and look forward
to bringing a totally different and compelling new court format to
television."
Mighty Oak will be offering the strip to TV stations on an
all-barter basis. The show is also being offered to cable networks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.