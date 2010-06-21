Can ‘Psychic Court' Foresee a Sale?

Mark O'Brien's Mighty Oak Entertainment will take a shot at

a new type of court show, with Psychic Court, starring Florida Circuit

Court Judge Larry Seidlin, entering the fray for fall 2011.

Seidlin came to fame after presiding over model and reality

star Anna Nicole Smith's posthumous trial. He retired from the bench in 2007

and wrote a book, The Killing of Anna Nicole Smith, for which he is on

the promotional circuit now.

Psychic Court will operate like a regular TV court

room, but it will also call on people who claim they have telepathic and other

paranormal abilities to help solve cases.

"I'm opening my courtroom to those who deal in paranormal

activities as a way to help uncover evidence and assist me in determining who's

telling the truth," said Seidlin in a statement. "Psychics, clairvoyants,

and the telepathic are much like judges in that they possess tremendous

intuition. I often rely on my intuition to determine who's being truthful

and who's lying, and in Psychic Court I'll benefit from the assistance

of those who are experienced in the paranormal. It's going to be

amazing."

"Law enforcement agencies and attorneys have been using

paranormal practitioners for years," said Mighty Oak's O'Brien. "And with the

growing popularity of shows like Ghost Whisperer, Medium, Ghost

Hunters, Psychic Kids and Paranormal State, we believe it was

time to open up America's television courtrooms to the non-traditional truth

seekers. We are pleased to be working with Judge Larry and look forward

to bringing a totally different and compelling new court format to

television."

Mighty Oak will be offering the strip to TV stations on an

all-barter basis. The show is also being offered to cable networks.