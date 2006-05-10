Can I Text a Vowel, Please?

Sony Pictures Television’s Wheel of Fortune will become the latest television show to add a text-messaging component when it runs a one-week text-based sweepstakes the week of May 15-19.

The syndicated game show will award a trip to Hawaii as the grand prize in its "Text me to Paradise Sweepstakes," the first time the show has tried a text-messaging promotion.

The contest will run in conjunction with the show’s "College Week," which was shot in Denver, Co.

Viewers who tune in can use their mobile phones to text in that night’s answer to the bonus round puzzle, but unlike American Idol, voting is limited to once a day. The winner will be drawn at random, as will the recipients of four secondary prizes that include a Sony Ericsson W600 Walkman and $500 in Cingular gift cards.