Campbell Given ABC Daytime Oversight

Rebecca Campbell, president of ABC’s owned TV stations, is adding daytime programming to her watch following the departure of Paul Lee as entertainment president. That includes ABC properties The Chew and General Hospital, syndicated shows Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and FABLife, which will end after the current season, and future daytime development.

Channing Dungey, who had been ABC’s executive VP of drama, took over as ABC entertainment president Feb. 17. Daytime responsibilities had been under Lee’s watch.

Ben Sherwood, president, Disney-ABC Television Group, noted in a memo how Campbell has deep daytime experience, including producing daytime shows while at WPVI Philadelphia and buying syndicated programs as station group chief.

“Please join me in supporting Rebecca as she leads Daytime to even greater heights,” he concluded.

TVNewscheck previously reported Campbell’s expanded role.

Campbell, a rising star within ABC, was named station group president in 2010, following the retirement of Walter Liss. She was previously general manager at WABC New York.