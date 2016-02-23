ABC's 'The View' Renewed for Season 20

ABC has renewed its veteran daytime talk show The View for season 20, with consulting producer Candi Carter named permanent executive producer.

Carter, who will be the show’s first African-American woman to run The View, joined the show last August as interim showrunner. Previously, Carter was a senior/supervising producer at The Oprah Winfrey Show.

“It’s an honor to be part of the extraordinary legacy built by Barbara Walters, the exceptional, funny and smart women at the table led by Whoopi Goldberg, and a terrific team behind the scenes,” said Carter in a statement.

The View seems to have settled down after a couple of years of turmoil at the show, with panelists and producers coming and going. According to ABC, The View is hitting its highest ratings in almost a year, with nearly 3 million viewers tuning in.

Joining Carter are executive consultant Hilary Estey McLoughlin and co-executive producer Brian Teta. The show is hosted by moderated Whoopi Goldberg with co-hosts Joy Behar, Candace Cameron Bure, Michelle Collins, Paula Faris and Raven-Symoné.

The View airs on ABC every weekday at 11 a.m. ET.