Campaign for Consumer Cellular Submitted by iSpot Wins Advanced Advertising Award for Best Use of Multiple Platforms

A campaign submitted by iSpot.TV for Consumer Cellular won the 2023 Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Use of Multiple Platforms.

The award will be presented at the Advanced Advertising Summit on September 11 in New York.

Previously, it was announced that a campaign submitted by Magnite for Travel Texas won the Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Definition of a Target Marke t and a campaign for Ken Ganley Kia New Port Richey (Fla.) won the Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Use of Data .

In order to extend its reach, Consumer Cellular turned to streaming channels and the reintroduction of CTV in their advertising strategy.

Consumer Cellular used iSpot’s Unified Measurement product to recognize the contribution of CTV advertising in its overall media mix, allowing it to find other incremental reach opportunities across streaming platforms.

Utilizing iSpot’s TV Conversions product, the team was able to ascribe sales to TV ads by finding the parallels between TV ad airings and website and phone call activity.

Consumer Cellular found that they could reduce their ad spend by increasing their spending in the daytime and decreasing spending on the weekends. Ultimately, Consumer Cellular saw a 21% increase in impressions, a 16% decrease in cost per acquisition in Q4, and a 5% increase in incremental reach.

"We raised our reach by 5%. There's 110 million people, 50 plus in the US. So 5% of that is a truly meaningful number, and incredibly impactful,” said Bill Litfin, VP of Performance Marketing & Media at Consumer Cellular.

The Advanced Advertising Summit is part of NYC TV Week, which is produced by Broadcasting+Cable publisher Future plc.

Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards will also be presented for Best Use of Branded Content and Best Campaign Overall.