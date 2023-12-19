Cameron Hopman Joins WKOW Madison as Chief Meteorologist

WKOW Madison, Wisconsin, said it hired Cameron Hopman as chief meteorologist.

Hopman spent the last five years at WEVV Evansville, Indiana.

He replaces John Zeigler, who left the Allen Media Group-owned ABC affiliate in August to return to Minneapolis as morning meteorologist at KARE.

“It was an intense process to find the right person to fit our evening news team,” WKOW news director Dani Maxwell said. “It was important for us to not only find someone who would meet the high expectations we have for our 27 Storm Track weather team, but would also find ways to connect with our audience. We’re confident that Cam’s warmth and expertise will quickly make his forecasts a part of our viewers’ nightly routines.”

Hopman will appear on 27 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Before joining WEVV, Hopman was chief meteorologist at WLFI West Lafayette, Indiana.

“I am thrilled to be joining an incredible team in such a wonderful, close-knit community,“ Hopman said. “My family and I could not ask for a better place to call home and we look forward to making Madison exactly that.”