Cadent’s Upgraded Platform Gets First Customer in Empower

Cadent said that independent media agency Empower has become the first customer of Cadent’s upgraded advanced TV platform, which enables advertisers to assemble and activate campaigns across channels, with more control and transparency.

Empower will use Cadent’s platform and viewer graph for its planning platform, called EMerge, which uses digital targeting and measurement to the TV world to create opportunities to target consumers throughout all phases of their path to making a purchase.

Cadent’s viewer graph enables the orchestration of TV ads across linear television, set top box and IP-based addressable and OTT formats.

"The ability to leverage Cadent Advanced TV platform to build and optimize audiences within one buying system will provide more relevant, thoughtfully orchestrated cross-channel experiences to our clients’ audiences across screens,” said Jim Price, CEO at Empower. “Cadent’s technology will play a critical role in how Empower’s consumer journey work comes to life in the important space of linear and addressable TV.”

Other features of Cadent’s upgraded platform include being able to reach audiences faster and more accurately, maximization of reach across devices and IQ Score, Cadent’s indexed reporting system, which helps brands understand the effectiveness and efficiency of campaigns in flight and post flight.

“This suite of solutions helps advertisers leverage their data across screens so that they’re constantly learning from their campaigns and improving the way they connect with viewers,” said Jamie Power, chief data officer at Cadent. “As a partner to marketers and agencies, Cadent is proud to play a central role in building the foundation of next-generation TV.”

Cadent self-service tools will provide Empower account teams with insights on pacing, media delivery and outcome-based reporting for their clients.

"Jim and Empower are bringing more accountability to TV and gaining a full understanding of audiences – where they’re watching, what they’re buying and the devices they’re using – and offering a smarter way to reach audiences and deliver on a message,” said Cadent CEO Nick Troiano. “We’re proud to partner with Empower to better serve brand marketers.”