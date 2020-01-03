Cadent Acquires 4Info to Bolster Ad Targeting

Cadent said it acquired 4Info in a move that enhances its ability to target over-the-top and connected TV audiences and measure the reach of cross-screen campaigns.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal continues a wave of merger and acquisition activity in the advanced advertising and ad tech business.

"Viewers are engaging with premium TV across more devices and services than ever before. In response, advertisers and agencies require a unified view of their TV campaigns to get the clearest picture of brand reach and engagement," said Cadent CEO Nick Troiano. "The integration of the 4Info household graph and its OTT capabilities with the Cadent Advanced TV Platform creates the industry's only unified platform for all forms of data-driven television – cable, broadcast, addressable STB, OTT, and connected devices -- at true national scale."

Cadent has been working with 4Info since 2018 and integrated 4Info’s data-activation capabilities into its buy-side TV planning and activation platform.

"As an existing 4Info partner, Tegna looks forward to continuing to work with Cadent as we drive innovation across our business, including our leading OTT advertising platform, Premion," said Tom Cox, senior VP at Tegna.