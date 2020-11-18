Catalina to Use Cadent TV Graph for Cross-Platform Ads

Cadent said Catalina, which provides shopper intelligence and personalized digital media for packaged-good brands and retailers, will use the Cadent Platform to include linear TV, advanced TV and OTT programming in its BuyerVision managed service.

As part of the expanded relationship between the two companies, Cadent will offer its clients Catalina’s purchase-based audience and cross-screen measurement services.

The agreement will help brands, retailers and agencies engage and connect with even hard to reach shoppers, the companies said.

“The value of this partnership – using data and analytics to gain a better understanding of the shopper journey, what they’re watching and the device they’re using – is incalculable to marketers today,” said Kevin Hunter, executive VP and chief commercial officer at Catalina. “We’re thrilled to partner with Cadent and bring next generation TV to our brand, agency and retail partners.”

Catalina will be able to offer advertisers a better understanding of shopper behaviors, customize their audience segments and optimize media in real time to deliver personalized messages and creative via TV or digital services.

“Data-driven orchestration is how advertisers will best find and engage their TV audiences today and in the future,” Eoin Townsend, chief product officer at Cadent said. “This partnership is the fusion of Catalina’s insight-rich, best-in-class data with Cadent’s end-to-end platform allowing marketers to reach their audiences more effectively and efficiently.”