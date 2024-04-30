Cadent Launches Performance TV To Boost Omnichannel Ad Results

Cadent said it launched Performance TV, designed to increase the effectiveness of campaign by combining the reach of traditional linear TV with the targeting of digital video, including connected TV.

Yamaha Motor Sports used Cadent Performance TV to attribute store visits and drive conversion to its omnichannel advertising.

“Purchasing a motorcycle is a unique experience, and a fulfilling one once accomplished. Since it requires specific efforts on behalf of the buyer, we connected with Cadent to align the campaign goals toward reaching in-market consumers, while efficiently driving qualified audiences to a ‘contact a dealership’ form on Yamaha’s website,” said Carlos Hernandez, VP of communications strategy at Generator Media + Analytics, media agency for Yamaha Motorsports.

“Our digital campaign successfully drove an increase in conversion volume by 44% week over week, and by 48% after the 30-day post-campaign attribution window. Upon data collection, Cadent optimized the campaign in-flight and improved cost-per-conversion efficiency by 80%,” Hernandez said.

Cadent said Performance TV is built by combining three capabilities of its Aperture platform.

The Aperture Viewer Graph and Data Marketplace links linear TV households and anonymous device impressions. Aperture’s real-time performance optimization technology facilitates in-flight adjustments based on cost-per-action and return on ad spending.

Performance TV advertisers can use the Aperture MX supply-side platform to access premium inventory and avoid made-for-advertising supply.

“Measuring omnichannel campaigns remains a challenge for linear and CTV advertisers, yet proof of performance is more crucial now than ever. It is time to get advertisers back to what they do best: building strategies to drive better outcomes for their business,” Marcy Pentoney, senior VP, product at Cadent, said. “Cadent Performance TV connects premium digital, linear, and CTV inventory with precise targeting and measurement to help our clients achieve their goals.”