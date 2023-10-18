Cadent Adds MX To Its Aperture Ad Platform

Cadent said it launched Aperture MX, a marketplace that delivers audiences and content across connected TV, online video, display, digital out-of-home, mobile app and desktop advertising.

MX, an addition to the Cadent Aperture Platform, is designed to increase transparency by creating a direct link between publishers and advertisers, making it easier to activate and optimize cross-screen campaigns.

Publishers generate more revenue through Cadent’s relationships with buyers.

Aperture MX went live in North America with an exclusive group of publishers earlier this year. Cadent expects the platform to expand to more than 100 publishers by the end of the year, representing 150 billion requests..

Initial launch partners for Aperture MX include Allen Media Group and Basis Technologies.

“There is a clear market need to streamline and automate the buying and selling of TV, video, and digital media,” said Nick Troiano, CEO at Cadent, which was acquired in August by Novacap . “Aperture MX responds to these challenges by bridging the gap between advertisers and publishers with purpose-built, data-driven solutions.”

Aperture MX promises advertisers verified audiences, direct connections to unique supply and full transparency into bidding activity.

“The media industry is rapidly changing, and we recognize the need for streamlined advertising solutions,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “We are thrilled to be a part of Cadent Aperture MX and provide our advertising partners with another way to buy media from our library of premium movies, TV shows and local news.”

“TV advertisers will be more willing to direct spend to digital devices if the industry can automate this process and make it easier for brands to understand the effectiveness of ad dollars in this medium,” added Tim Smith, senior VP of corporate development, Basis Technologies. “Basis Technologies is driving this evolution as one of the first programmatic advertising partners leveraging Cadent’s Aperture MX. As Cadent has been a forerunner in curating video ad spend for brands, we align with its vision of an interconnected TV advertising ecosystem that brings marketers and publishers closer together.”

Cadent said it expects Aperture MX to be in international markets in 2024.