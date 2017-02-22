Cade Named Sales Senior VP for NBC Regional Sports Nets

Walter Cade has been promoted to senior VP of sales at the NBC Sports Regional Networks.

Cade, who had been VP of ad sales and national sales manager at CSN Chicago, will be responsible for managing revenue across the NBC regional sports networks and work with NBCUniversal’s 29 owned NBC and Telemundo stations on multi-market and cross-platform sales.

Last year, NBCU realigned its TV stations and RSNs so that they can work together to maximize local business.

Cade will report to Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer and president of commercial operations for NBCU Owned Television Stations.

“Walter is a sports advertising sales veteran that has more than two decades of experience leading sports sales strategies, including 13 years at CSN Chicago,” said Comerford. “I am confident that he will help us bolster our already strong connections to realize even more opportunities for our clients and advertisers across all of the markets serviced by our local businesses.”