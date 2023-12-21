Byron Wilkinson Named KVUE Austin President and General Manager

Byron Wilkinson has been named president and general manager of KVUE Austin, Texas. Tegna owns the station, an ABC affiliate.

He had been interim general manager at KVUE and was previously interim general manager at KBMT-KJAC Beaumont, Texas, also part of Tegna.

Wilkinson succeeds Kristie Gonzales atop KVUE, with Gonzales shifting to the general manager job at WXIA Atlanta in September.

Wilkinson had previously been director of sales at KVUE. Before that, he was director of sales at KTHV Little Rock, Arkansas, and local sales manager at KHOU Houston, both part of Tegna.

“Among an outstanding pool of candidates, Byron stood out for his commitment to KVUE and the Austin community, and his track record of leadership and results,” Tegna senior VP, media operations Brad Ramsey said. “From sales leadership roles in Houston and Little Rock to interim general manager roles in Austin and Beaumont, Byron has demonstrated the importance of developing strong teams and leaders. He will continue KVUE’s momentum and build on our commitment to Central Texas.”

Wilkinson is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.

“As a native Texan and someone whose family has fallen in love with Austin, I am deeply honored and excited to take on this new role at KVUE,” he said. “Together with our talented team, we will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do, while making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve.”