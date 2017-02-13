Byron Grandy Heading to Nexstar's WNCN Raleigh-Durham

Broadcasting vet Byron Grandy has been named VP and general manager of WNCN-TV, Nexstar’s CBS affiliate serving Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Grandy will also oversee the group’s digital properties in the market, most notably WNCN.com.

Grandy has 30-plus years experience in the business, most recently serving as VP and general manager of KMGH, Scripps’ ABC affiliate in Denver. While there, he also oversaw the station’s 24-hour news channel and launched Spanish-language KZCO.

Grandy will start his new job immediately.