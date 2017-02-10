Tribune COO Clements Joins NAB TV Board
Kathy Clements, Tribune Media’s COO, has been named to the NAB TV Board of Directors.
Clements will hold the seat reserved for representatives of Fox affiliates, NAB announced Friday. During her career, Clements served on the CBS and ABC boards, and currently sits on the Fox affiliate board.
Clements has been with Tribune since 2014. Previously, she was Belo's senior VP of media operations.
