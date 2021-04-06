Byron Allen’s This TV Adds ABC-Owned Station Subchannels

This TV, an over-the-air network carried on broadcast stations’ subchannels, added distribution to eight major market ABC-owned subchannels on April 1. Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group bought This TV from MGM in October 2020.

Allen Media said This TV is now available in approximately 86 million U.S. households via over-the-air, cable and online platforms. This TV offers original programming, movies, retro TV series, event specials and other content.

The eight ABC-owned television markets which now carry This TV via a new agreement are: New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Philadelphia; San Francisco; Houston; Fresno, California, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, with about 27 million households.

"Allen Media Group’s over-the-air broadcast television network This TV is now well-positioned for greater success with the addition of these eight phenomenal ABC owned and operated broadcast television stations,” Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group and Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. "As we continue to invest substantial amounts of capital into the programming, marketing, and distribution of THIS TV and our portfolio of 11 networks, we remain strong believers in over-the-air broadcasting and free-streaming direct-to-consumer platforms.”