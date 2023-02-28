Byron Allen’s theGrio Sets Search for Everyday Heroes

Allen Media Group’s theGrio said it was launching “theGrio Heroes,” an initiative aimed at identifying everyday unsung heroes in the community.

The media platform will begin accepting nominations March 1 on its website. How the winner will be recognized is still to be determined.

“We are excited to bring theGrio Heroes initiative for public participation as we continue to elevate the theGrio brand globally,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of theGrio parent company Allen Media Group. “TheGrio is about amplifying and celebrating excellence every day and everywhere.”

For its heroes, theGrio is seeking individuals that have demonstrated outstanding goodwill and achievement for the benefit and welfare of the community, leading by example through service and finding solutions with compassion, dedication and determination.

“Black people are central to the fabric of American culture,” said Geraldine Moriba, senior VP, News, Entertainment and Empowerment, theGrio. “We are honoring people who uplift, support and build the Black community by moving us forward.”

Nominations will be accepted through May 1.

An editorial committee at theGrio will conduct the first round of evaluations and choose a number of nominees to move forward to the next round.

Experts including Karen Boykin-Towns, NAACP national board of directors; Candice C. Jones, president and CEO, Public Welfare Foundation; Cameo George, executive producer, American Experience, PBS; Jade Magnus Ogunnaike, VP of corporate power, Color of Change; Irving Washington, senior fellow, health disinformation, Kaiser Family Foundation; and Blair C. Smith, senior director for Center for Financial Markets, Milken Institute, will identify a top 20.

The general public will vote online to pick 10 finalists and the individual with the most votes will be named the inaugural theGrio Hero this summer. ■