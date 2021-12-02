Byron Allen's $10 Billion Suit Against McDonald's Dismissed

Byron Allen’s $10 billion lawsuit charging that McDonald’s discriminated against his Black-owned media company by not buying ads from it was dismissed by a federal judge Tuesday.

Judge Fernando Olguin said Allen’s companies did not offer enough evidence to show that the fast-food chain “intentionally and purposefully discriminated against them.”

Allen’s lawyers said they would be back with more evidence.

“At the invitation of Judge Olguin, we will amend the complaint to add greater detail. And when we do so, we firmly believe that the case will go forward,” said Skip Miller, partner at Miller Barondess.

Allen’s Allen Media Group owns The Weather Channel, the Entertainment Studios cable channels and a group of TV stations.

In the lawsuit, Allen claimed that McDonald’s refused to advertise on his cable networks. Of the $1.6 billion McDonald’s spends on TV advertising, less than $5 million goes to Black-owned media, the suit said.

After the suit was filed in May, McDonald’s said it plans in increase the ad dollars it spends with diverse-owned media companies from 4% to 10% by 2024. Spending with Black-owned properties will increase from 2% to 5%.