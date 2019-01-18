Byron Allen Eyes 2020 for 'Trending Funny'

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios plans to launch one-hour comedic talk strip TrendingFunny into first-run broadcast syndication for fall 2020, the company said.

The show will be hosted by a panel of comedians and feature celebrity guests with strong social media followings, riffing on trending topics in news and pop culture.

Entertainment Studios is offering another new show for fall 2019, The World’s Funniest Weather, a clips show based on library footage from The Weather Channel, which Allen acquired last year. The World’s Funniest Weather is executive produced by Scott Satin.

Related: New Syndicated Series to be on Display at NATPE

The company also produces and distributes comedic game show, Funny You Should Ask, which is in its second season in syndication.