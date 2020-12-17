Busted Pilot: Adapting Stephen King's 'The Stand', Bee Gees Get Their Closeup, and Trevor Noah's Pre-Celeb Days
By B+C Staff
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene
Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about adapting Stephen King's The Stand, HBO's Bee Gees documentary, and Trevor Noah's pre-celeb days in the December edition of Busted Pilot.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.