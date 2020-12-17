Trending

Busted Pilot: Adapting Stephen King's 'The Stand', Bee Gees Get Their Closeup, and Trevor Noah's Pre-Celeb Days

By

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

CBS All Access's 'The Stand'
CBS All Access's 'The Stand' (Image credit: Robert Falconer/CBS)

Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about adapting Stephen King's The Stand, HBO's Bee Gees documentary, and Trevor Noah's pre-celeb days in the December edition of Busted Pilot.