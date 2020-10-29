HBO Tunes Up Trailer for Bee Gees Documentary
‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’ to debut Dec. 12
HBO Thursday released a trailer for its December documentary focusing on the musical trio The Bee Gees.
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart premieres Dec. 12, and chronicles the triumphs and hurdles of the iconic musical group, known for such hits as Staying Alive and How Deep Is Your Love said network officials. The documentary film, directed by Frank Marshall, follows the Bee Gees meteoric rise as they rode the highs of fame and fortune, negotiated the vagaries of the ever-shifting music business and navigated the complexities of working so intimately alongside family, said HBO.
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is a Polygram Entertainment presentation of a Kennedy/Marshall and White Horse Pictures production in association with Diamond Docs.
