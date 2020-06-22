Busted Pilot: Reporters Covering Pandemic and Protests, How Shows Might Touch On COVID, New Season of 'Twilight Zone', Old Season of 'Lost'
By B+C Staff
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about the reporters covering the pandemic and protests, how shows might address COVID-19, the new season of Twilight Zone, and Lost.
